Ukraine Defends Against Massive Overnight Drone Assault

In a bold overnight assault, the Ukrainian military reported that Russia deployed 181 drones and four missiles aimed at the country. It was one of the largest aerial attacks in recent times.

The air force managed to shoot down 115 of these drones, demonstrating the capability and resilience of Ukraine's defense systems. Additionally, another 55 drones failed to reach their intended targets, likely thwarted by Ukraine's sophisticated electronic countermeasures.

However, the fate of the remaining 11 drones remains undisclosed, leaving some uncertainty about the full impact of the attack. The military conveyed this information through a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

