Tragedy Strikes: Son Accused of Murdering Elderly Mother in a Fit of Rage

A tragic incident unfolded in Baroli village when a man allegedly killed his 70-year-old mother by slitting her throat with a sickle after being scolded for returning home drunk. The accused, Sumit, who had a prior criminal record, was arrested after his mother's body was found buried in a sugarcane field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baghpat(Up) | Updated: 05-03-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 14:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his elderly mother in Baroli village after she scolded him for returning home intoxicated, police reported on Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as Sumit, 30, reportedly slit his 70-year-old mother's throat with a sickle. Her body was discovered in a sugarcane field, where Sumit had allegedly buried it hidden in a sack.

Police revealed that Sumit has a history of violence, having previously been jailed for the alleged killing of his elder brother Sonu in 2021. He was out on bail at the time of his mother's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

