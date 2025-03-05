Court Decision Awaited On Rashid's Custody Plea

A Delhi court is set to make a crucial decision on March 7 regarding the custody parole plea of Engineer Rashid, a jailed Member of Parliament from Jammu and Kashmir, who is seeking permission to attend an upcoming session of Parliament.

Engineer Rashid, arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2019 on charges linked to a 2017 terror funding case, had his plea heard by Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh. His application underscored the necessity of fulfilling his duties as a parliamentarian during the session scheduled from March 10 to April 4.

The court has asked the NIA to respond to his request, highlighting the legal complexities surrounding Rashid, who defeated a former Chief Minister in the 2024 polls but has since been embroiled in legal issues. The decision comes amid ongoing scrutiny of the case's broader implications involving terrorism and legal processes for lawmakers.

(With inputs from agencies.)