Supreme Court Directs Afforestation for Helipad Project Amid Environmental Concerns

The Supreme Court has ordered the National Green Tribunal's (NGT) Pune bench to establish a panel of forest experts. This move comes after 4,000 trees were cut down for the construction of a helipad and riverfront project in Hansol, Ahmedabad, prompting environmental concerns.

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, alongside justices R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi, however, dismissed an appeal to halt the project. The decision aligns with an NGT-accepted expert report, which noted that the deforestation affected non-forest land and the 'Gaando Bawal' species, not requiring prior felling permission.

Emphasizing that development and environmental protection must coexist, the Supreme Court has directed the NGT to oversee compensatory afforestation, ensuring that tree planting follows expert recommendations and is monitored for at least five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)