Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Israeli Expansion in Bardala

In the Palestinian village of Bardala, tensions have escalated as the Israeli army creates a security road, causing fear among local farmers of losing grazing lands critical for their livelihoods. Amidst rising settlement activities and military control, prospects for a contiguous Palestinian state face hurdles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 17:53 IST
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Expansion in Bardala

Just meters from Bardala's last houses, Israeli forces have bulldozed a new road, citing security needs after a civilian death nearby, leaving villagers apprehensive about losing access to grazing lands crucial for their livestock.

Farmers worry the developments echo a known pattern in the West Bank, where military roads and expanding settlements challenge Palestinian livelihoods, forcing many to relocate as settler outposts grow across the landscape.

The increasing presence of settlers in Bardala, amid expedited settlement activities post-2023, signifies broader strategic efforts to reshape the region, threatening the viability of a future Palestinian state and intensifying international legal concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025