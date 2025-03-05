Tensions Escalate: Israeli Expansion in Bardala
In the Palestinian village of Bardala, tensions have escalated as the Israeli army creates a security road, causing fear among local farmers of losing grazing lands critical for their livelihoods. Amidst rising settlement activities and military control, prospects for a contiguous Palestinian state face hurdles.
Just meters from Bardala's last houses, Israeli forces have bulldozed a new road, citing security needs after a civilian death nearby, leaving villagers apprehensive about losing access to grazing lands crucial for their livestock.
Farmers worry the developments echo a known pattern in the West Bank, where military roads and expanding settlements challenge Palestinian livelihoods, forcing many to relocate as settler outposts grow across the landscape.
The increasing presence of settlers in Bardala, amid expedited settlement activities post-2023, signifies broader strategic efforts to reshape the region, threatening the viability of a future Palestinian state and intensifying international legal concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ceasefire Tensions: Israel's Strategic Hold & Lebanon's Diplomatic Push
Global Markets Tread Cautiously Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Indicators
LNG Tanker Braves Red Sea amid Geopolitical Tensions
UP Budget Session Begins Amidst Tensions and Protests
Diplomatic Tensions Rise Amid Student's Tragic Death in Indian Institute