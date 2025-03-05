Tensions Escalate: Israeli Expansion in Bardala

Just meters from Bardala's last houses, Israeli forces have bulldozed a new road, citing security needs after a civilian death nearby, leaving villagers apprehensive about losing access to grazing lands crucial for their livestock.

Farmers worry the developments echo a known pattern in the West Bank, where military roads and expanding settlements challenge Palestinian livelihoods, forcing many to relocate as settler outposts grow across the landscape.

The increasing presence of settlers in Bardala, amid expedited settlement activities post-2023, signifies broader strategic efforts to reshape the region, threatening the viability of a future Palestinian state and intensifying international legal concerns.

