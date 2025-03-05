BJP Questions Naxal Surrender Process in Karnataka

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Karnataka has raised concerns over the recent surrender of Naxalites, questioning the legitimacy of the process. This comes after six Naxalites gave up their arms following a social media appeal by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

During a discussion on the Governor's speech, BJP MLA V Sunil Kumar scrutinized the manner in which the surrenders took place. He argued that despite numerous police operations and warnings, the surrenders only occurred after a tweet from the Chief Minister. Kumar criticized what he described as a lack of due process.

Further, Kumar challenged the Congress government's assertion that the state faces no serious law and order issues, citing recent incidents of rioting and robbery. He also referenced statements made by political figures that he believes show deteriorating governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)