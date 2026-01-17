Left Menu

24-Year-Old Man Surrenders After Alleged Murder Over Adultery Suspicions

A 24-year-old man, Sachin Singh Bhadauria, allegedly killed his wife four months into their marriage due to suspicions of infidelity. After the incident, Bhadauria spent hours in the city before surrendering at a local police station. Police investigations are ongoing, and the woman's family has been notified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 17-01-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 18:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 24-year-old man, identified as Sachin Singh Bhadauria, allegedly strangled his wife to death amid suspicions of her infidelity. The incident occurred just four months after the couple had married, officials reported on Saturday.

Bhadauria turned himself in at Maharajpur police station, confessing to the crime. According to police, Bhadauria's suspicion drove him to return home unexpectedly on Friday, where he reportedly found his wife with two men, leading to an initial altercation monitored by police.

Ultimately, a subsequent argument resulted in the tragic murder. Bhadauria roamed the city for hours before surrendering. Police are investigating, with the accusations evolving into a formal case of murder as the legal process unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

