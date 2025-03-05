Left Menu

Nagpur Land Developer's Tragic End: 16 Accused in Abetment Case

Police have filed abetment charges against 16 individuals for causing the suicide of Shravan Satpute, a Nagpur land developer. Financial disputes and harassment allegedly led to his death. The accused include business partners and creditors who pressured him financially and emotionally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 05-03-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 18:53 IST
Nagpur Land Developer's Tragic End: 16 Accused in Abetment Case
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities have charged 16 individuals, including a female property dealer, in connection with the suicide of a Nagpur land developer last December, officials reported on Wednesday.

Shravan Nathu Satpute, 50, from Bharatwada, took poison on December 16. Pressures from financial disputes and relentless harassment allegedly prompted his drastic action, according to the Mankapur police.

Those accused in the case are said to have coerced Satpute into selling personal assets and suggested extreme measures like organ sale for debt payment, resulting in profound distress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025