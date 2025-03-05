Nagpur Land Developer's Tragic End: 16 Accused in Abetment Case
Police have filed abetment charges against 16 individuals for causing the suicide of Shravan Satpute, a Nagpur land developer. Financial disputes and harassment allegedly led to his death. The accused include business partners and creditors who pressured him financially and emotionally.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 05-03-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 18:53 IST
- Country:
- India
Authorities have charged 16 individuals, including a female property dealer, in connection with the suicide of a Nagpur land developer last December, officials reported on Wednesday.
Shravan Nathu Satpute, 50, from Bharatwada, took poison on December 16. Pressures from financial disputes and relentless harassment allegedly prompted his drastic action, according to the Mankapur police.
Those accused in the case are said to have coerced Satpute into selling personal assets and suggested extreme measures like organ sale for debt payment, resulting in profound distress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SC asks influencer Ranveer Allahbadia to cooperate in probe of FIRs lodged in Maharashtra, Assam over his alleged distasteful comments.
Patel Engineering Secures Major Irrigation Project in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Cabinet Greenlights New Jobs, Solar Projects, and Infrastructure Development
Political Controversy Erupts Over Maharashtra Sarpanch's Murder
Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Unraveling the Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case