Nagpur Land Developer's Tragic End: 16 Accused in Abetment Case

Authorities have charged 16 individuals, including a female property dealer, in connection with the suicide of a Nagpur land developer last December, officials reported on Wednesday.

Shravan Nathu Satpute, 50, from Bharatwada, took poison on December 16. Pressures from financial disputes and relentless harassment allegedly prompted his drastic action, according to the Mankapur police.

Those accused in the case are said to have coerced Satpute into selling personal assets and suggested extreme measures like organ sale for debt payment, resulting in profound distress.

(With inputs from agencies.)