High Court Demands Stricter Anti-Ragging Measures in Kerala

The Kerala High Court instructed the state to review and possibly reform anti-ragging laws for educational institutions, emphasizing the need for stronger enforcement and monitoring. This directive follows a KeLSA petition highlighting ineffective law implementation and recent ragging incidents at several colleges. Comprehensive district and state-level monitoring committees were proposed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 05-03-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 18:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has issued a directive to the state government to assess the current anti-ragging laws in educational institutions, suggesting necessary reforms. The special bench comprising Chief Justice Nitin Jamdar and Justice C Jayachandran stressed the importance of formulating rules in accordance with the Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act.

During a plea hearing by the state's legal services authority, KeLSA, the court called for stronger enforcement of anti-ragging laws and the establishment of a robust mechanism for monitoring ragging incidents. The court issued notices to various state departments and recommended the creation of an action group to ensure effective implementation of these laws.

KeLSA's petition highlighted recent ragging cases in several educational institutions, citing poor enforcement as a cause. The authority proposed forming state and district-level monitoring committees to oversee the adherence to anti-ragging guidelines and provide victim support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

