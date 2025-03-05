Farewell to the First: Remembering Himachal Pradesh's Pioneer DGP I B Negi

I B Negi, the first Director General of Police (DGP) of Himachal Pradesh, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. Negi, an officer from the 1958 Indian Police Service (IPS) batch, retired as the state's DGP in 1990 after an illustrious career.

Born on October 31, 1932, in Sangla village, Kinnaur district, Negi joined the IPS through the Uttar Pradesh cadre. He served in several pivotal positions, culminating in his appointment as Himachal Pradesh's first DGP in 1986, a position he held until retirement.

His career was distinguished by honors such as the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service. The chief minister and state police mourned his loss, celebrating his tremendous contributions to policing across various roles, including stints with CID, ITBP, SSB, and CISF.

