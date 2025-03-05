Left Menu

Muted Start for Wall Street Amidst Economic Concerns

Wall Street's indices had a quiet start on Wednesday, influenced by a jobs report that raised fears of an economic slowdown. Investors are looking forward to a possible softening in President Donald Trump's trade policy. Major indices showed mixed early movements as the market opened.

05-03-2025
Wall Street witnessed a subdued start on Wednesday following concerns raised by a recent jobs report that suggested a potential slowdown in the economy.

Market participants are keeping an eye on President Donald Trump, hoping for a softer stance on trade policy that might affect future economic conditions.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced a slight drop of 2.6 points to 42,518.37. Conversely, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite saw modest increases, rising 3.2 points and 27.8 points respectively.

