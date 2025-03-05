Delhi's New Social Welfare Minister Aims for a Drug-Free Capital

Just a day after taking office, Delhi's new social welfare minister, Ravindra Indraj Singh, has made a bold pledge to create a drug-free capital. Speaking at Swami Shraddhanand College's annual festival, Singh highlighted the indispensable role of youth in achieving this ambitious goal.

Singh encouraged students to actively participate in the mission of a 'Developed India - Developed Delhi'. He emphasized that only the youth's active involvement could bring the vision of a drug-free city to fruition. He also paid homage to Swami Shraddhanand, noting that Swami emphasized the need for national servants over leaders.

In a moving personal reflection, Singh recalled his father's role in laying the foundation for Swami Shraddhanand College. He underscored the Delhi government's alignment with the principle of service, reaffirmed under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)