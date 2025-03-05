Spiritual Leader Revisits Statements in Beed Sarpanch Murder Case

Namdev Shastri, a prominent leader within the Vanjari community, has revisited his previous comments about the murder of Beed's sarpanch, Santosh Deshmukh, acknowledging that they were made with limited information.

Shastri initially supported NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, a fellow Vanjari, but later extended his sympathies to Deshmukh's grieving family after learning more about the brutal murder. Graphic footage and images of Deshmukh's torture before his murder incited public outrage across Maharashtra and led to eight arrests under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

As details of the murder emerged, Shastri reiterated his demand for swift justice, underscoring that Bhagwangad stands with Deshmukh's family. Deshmukh's effort to thwart an extortion attempt against an energy company ultimately cost him his life.

(With inputs from agencies.)