Left Menu

Delhi Police Intensify Citywide Patrolling for Enhanced Security

The Delhi Police launched a citywide patrolling operation to enhance security and deter crime. Initiated after a high-level meeting, it saw extensive police deployment across the city, leading to multiple arrests and preventive actions. Surveillance technologies supported the effort, ensuring swift emergency responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 20:29 IST
Delhi Police Intensify Citywide Patrolling for Enhanced Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have launched an extensive citywide patrolling operation, dubbed 'general gasht', aimed at boosting surveillance, preventing crime, and ensuring prompt emergency responses during the night hours, officials announced.

This intensified patrolling began at 9 PM on Tuesday and continued until 2 AM, with a significant police presence throughout the national capital. The initiative follows a high-level law and order review meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The heightened security efforts resulted in apprehending individuals for gambling, public drinking, and auto theft. Over 1,000 police personnel, including senior officers, conducted operations across high-priority urban zones, utilizing CCTV and mobile units for effective monitoring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025