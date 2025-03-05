Delhi Police Intensify Citywide Patrolling for Enhanced Security
The Delhi Police launched a citywide patrolling operation to enhance security and deter crime. Initiated after a high-level meeting, it saw extensive police deployment across the city, leading to multiple arrests and preventive actions. Surveillance technologies supported the effort, ensuring swift emergency responses.
The Delhi Police have launched an extensive citywide patrolling operation, dubbed 'general gasht', aimed at boosting surveillance, preventing crime, and ensuring prompt emergency responses during the night hours, officials announced.
This intensified patrolling began at 9 PM on Tuesday and continued until 2 AM, with a significant police presence throughout the national capital. The initiative follows a high-level law and order review meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
The heightened security efforts resulted in apprehending individuals for gambling, public drinking, and auto theft. Over 1,000 police personnel, including senior officers, conducted operations across high-priority urban zones, utilizing CCTV and mobile units for effective monitoring.
