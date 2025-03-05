Mobile Tower Scam Busted: Fraudster Arrested in Delhi

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have apprehended a fraudster involved in a mobile tower installation scam, successfully solving a cheating case worth Rs 88,000. An official confirmed that the accused, named Rahul and aged 30, was caught after skillfully evading arrest by frequently shifting his locations.

The police report revealed that Subhash Chandra, 42, was deceived into believing he could earn a steady income through mobile tower installations. The accused allegedly swindled Rs 88,000 from Chandra before disappearing. The authorities recovered a laptop and three mobile phones from Rahul's possession.

During interrogation, Rahul allegedly admitted to learning cyber fraud techniques in his hometown, known for similar crimes among youth. Police disclosed that he and an accomplice have reportedly conned over 20 individuals in the past year by offering fake lucrative tower installation deals.

(With inputs from agencies.)