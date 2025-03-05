Left Menu

Mobile Tower Scam Busted: Fraudster Arrested in Delhi

Delhi Police arrested a man involved in a mobile tower installation scam, resolving a Rs 88,000 fraud case. The accused, Rahul from Haryana, was captured after evading arrest by often changing locations. He and an accomplice allegedly deceived over 20 individuals with fake lucrative deals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 20:41 IST
Mobile Tower Scam Busted: Fraudster Arrested in Delhi
fraudster
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police have apprehended a fraudster involved in a mobile tower installation scam, successfully solving a cheating case worth Rs 88,000. An official confirmed that the accused, named Rahul and aged 30, was caught after skillfully evading arrest by frequently shifting his locations.

The police report revealed that Subhash Chandra, 42, was deceived into believing he could earn a steady income through mobile tower installations. The accused allegedly swindled Rs 88,000 from Chandra before disappearing. The authorities recovered a laptop and three mobile phones from Rahul's possession.

During interrogation, Rahul allegedly admitted to learning cyber fraud techniques in his hometown, known for similar crimes among youth. Police disclosed that he and an accomplice have reportedly conned over 20 individuals in the past year by offering fake lucrative tower installation deals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025