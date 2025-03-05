One agent held for sex racket; two women rescued

Left Menu

The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell AHTC of the Thane city police conducted this operation in Gotheghar Phata area of Daighar on Tuesday, in which two women were also rescued, they said. During the probe, the police found that a case of kidnapping was registered against Prasad in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-03-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 21:22 IST
Police have busted a sex racket being operated in Thane city of Maharashtra, and arrested an agent, officials said on Wednesday. The Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) of the Thane city police conducted this operation in Gotheghar Phata area of Daighar on Tuesday, in which two women were also rescued, they said. Senior inspector Chetna Chowdhary of the AHTC said the raid was conducted following a tip-off. One Dinesh Govind Prasad (40) taking Prasad into apprehended as soon as he arrived at a restaurant with the two victims, she said. A case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, as well as the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act was registered in this connection. During the probe, the police found that a case of kidnapping was registered against Prasad in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

