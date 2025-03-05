Left Menu

Four killed in explosion in market in Pakistan’s Balochistan

05-03-2025
Four killed in explosion in market in Pakistan’s Balochistan
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

At least four people were killed and five others injured on Wednesday in an explosion in a market in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province, officials said.

An improvised explosive device (IED) was attached to a motorbike which was parked in the Naal Bazaar of Khuzdar, according to police.

Naal police Station House Officer (SHO) Bahawal Khan Pindrani in a media interaction confirmed the casualties, saying that the condition of one of the injured was serious.

Khuzdar Senior Superintendent of Police Javed Zehri said that some vehicles were also destroyed in the blast.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemned the blast in a statement, adding that orders were issued to provide the injured with the best medical care available.

"Terrorism will be eradicated in all its forms," Bugti was quoted as saying. "Elements hostile to peace will fail in their nefarious objectives and those involved in this incident will be brought to justice." Balochistan has been braving violence for more than two decades. On January 26, two people were killed and seven others injured in a car bomb explosion close to a passenger bus travelling from Khuzdar to Rawalpindi.

