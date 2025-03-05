Left Menu

UP: Three killed, 2 including child injured in motorcycle collision in Budaun

PTI | Budaun | Updated: 05-03-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 23:35 IST
UP: Three killed, 2 including child injured in motorcycle collision in Budaun
  • Country:
  • India

Three people died while two others, including a child, were injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred near Maujampur turn on Asafpur Road in Bisauli area around 8 pm, a police officer said. Station House Officer (SHO) Vishal Pratap Singh said Anil (42), Mukesh (50) and Rajkumar (28) died in the accident.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem and the injured including a 10-year-old boy was sent to a hospital. Further investigation is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025