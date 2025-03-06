Left Menu

Macron says he'll confer with allies on protecting Europe with French nuclear deterrence

PTI | Paris | Updated: 06-03-2025 04:55 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 04:55 IST
Macron says he'll confer with allies on protecting Europe with French nuclear deterrence
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday he will discuss with European allies the possibility of using France's nuclear deterrent to protect the continent from Russian threats, amid concerns over potential US disengagement.

France is the only nuclear power in the European Union.

Macron, in a televised address ahead of a special European summit Thursday, described Russia as a "threat to France and Europe,'' and said he had decided "to open the strategic debate on the protection of our allies on the European continent by our (nuclear) deterrent." He said the use of France's nuclear weapons would remain only in the hands of the French president. Macron's move comes in response to a push by German election winner Friedrich Merz, who recently called for a discussion on "nuclear sharing" with France.

EU leaders are set to address the issue of nuclear deterrence, among other topics, during the Thursday summit in Brussels focusing on support for Ukraine and European defense. European NATO allies have for decades counted on the powerful US deterrent.

''Europe's future does not have to be decided in Washington or Moscow,'' Macron said, insisting that "the innocence of the last 30 years" which followed the 1989 fall of the Berlin Wall, is ''now over." Macron said Russia is now spending 40% of its state budget in military spending, with plans to expand its army by 2030 with 300,000 additional soldiers, 3,000 tanks and 300 jet fighters. "Who can believe that today's Russia will stop at Ukraine?'' Macron asked.

Allies need to make sure Russia would not invade Ukraine again after a potential peace deal is signed, Macron said. This means providing "long-term support for the Ukrainian army" and possibly deploying European forces, he said. Those forces "would not fight on the front line, but they would be there, on the contrary, once peace has been signed, to guarantee that it is fully respected," Macron detailed. He said that a meeting of army chiefs of staff of European nations willing to be involved is to be held in Paris next week.

US President Donald Trump has pushed for Europe to carry more of the burden of protecting the continent, and Trump administration officials have indicated that the current US level of engagement may not be forever. Macron also said he hoped to convince Trump not to impose tariffs on imports from Europe. Trump has threatened to impose 25% tariffs on European goods, arguing that the European Union has deliberately undermined trade with the US, which EU leaders have denied.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025