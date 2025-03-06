PM Modi to attend Lakhpati Didi event in Navsari on International Women's Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Lakhpati Didi programme in Navsari in Gujarat on the occasion of International Women's Day on Saturday.

Sources said more than 1.1 lakh women are expected to participate in the programme at Vansi-Borsi in Navsari where all the arrangements will be managed by women police personnel and staff.

''This program will set a new milestone in the field of policing, as all aspects of law and order, as well as event arrangements, will be managed by women police officers and staff,'' a source said.

A total of 2,165 constables, 187 inspectors, 61 sub-inspectors, 19 DySPs, five DSPs, one Inspector General of Police, and one Additional Director General of Police -- all women -- will take charge of the overall program, ensuring its smooth execution, the sources said.

