India deplores security breach during Jaishankar's UK visit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 15:32 IST
India on Thursday condemned an incident of breach of security for External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in London after a pro-Khalistani protester attempted to break barricades while some others were shouting anti-India slogans.

In a firm reaction, New Delhi said it expects the host government to fully live up to their diplomatic obligations in such cases and deplored the ''misuse of democratic freedoms'' by those elements.

The incident happened as Jaishankar was leaving the Chatham House after concluding an interactive session at the institute, home to Royal Institute of International Affairs, on Wednesday evening.

The external affairs minister was in London as in the first leg of his six-day visit to the UK and Ireland from Tuesday that is aimed at exploring ways to further boost bilateral cooperation.

''We have seen the footage of a breach of security during the visit of the external affairs minister to the UK,'' external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

''We condemn the provocative activities of this small group of separatists and extremists,'' he said.

''We deplore the misuse of democratic freedoms by such elements. We expect the host government in such cases to fully live up to their diplomatic obligations,'' Jaiswal added.

Videos posted on social media showed a small group of pro-Khalistan protesters holding yellow flags were shouting slogans against India and Jaishankar on the opposite side of the road from Chatham House.

As Jaishankar was about to leave the institute, a tall man was seen attempting to break the police cordon and run towards Jaishankar's motorcade.

The tall and bearded man even tried to block the minister's motorcade by standing in front of it.

The man was swiftly taken away by Metropolitan Police officers.

It was not the first such incident of breach of security by pro-Khalistan elements.

In March, 2023, certain pro-Khalistan elements pulled down the Indian flag at the Indian high commission in London, triggering strong reaction from India.

Following the incident, India summoned the senior-most British diplomat in Delhi and demanded an explanation over complete ''absence of security'' at the mission.

India has been asking the UK to take action against pro-Khalistani elements operating from British soil.

