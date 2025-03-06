France steps in to provide military intelligence to Ukraine
PTI | Paris | Updated: 06-03-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 15:46 IST
- Country:
- France
France is providing military intelligence to Ukraine after Washington announced it was freezing the sharing of information with Kyiv.
French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said, "Our intelligence is sovereign. We have intelligence that we allow Ukraine to benefit from." He added that following the US decision to suspend all military aid to Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron asked him to "accelerate the various French aid packages" to make up for the lack of American assistance.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- France
- Sebastien Lecornu
- French
- Washington
- Emmanuel Macron
- American
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Diplomacy in Tension: France's Balanced Approach in Asia
France Questions Trump's Stance on Ukraine-Russia Conflict
France's Perrot Triumphs with Single-Miss Skiing Masterclass
French Duo Triumph in Thrilling Biathlon World Championships
Controversy Erupts as France Shutters Channel C8 Over Rights Violations