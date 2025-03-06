Left Menu

France steps in to provide military intelligence to Ukraine

PTI | Paris | Updated: 06-03-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 15:46 IST
France is providing military intelligence to Ukraine after Washington announced it was freezing the sharing of information with Kyiv.

French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu said, "Our intelligence is sovereign. We have intelligence that we allow Ukraine to benefit from." He added that following the US decision to suspend all military aid to Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron asked him to "accelerate the various French aid packages" to make up for the lack of American assistance.

