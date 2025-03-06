UPDATE 1-German Bundestag to debate debt reform plans from March 13, say parliamentary sources

Germany's lower house of parliament will debate a boost in infrastructure spending and sweeping changes to state borrowing rules to boost defence funding from March 13, two parliamentary sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The Bundestag lower house will vote on the reforms on March 18, the sources added. The conservatives and the centre-left SPD, in talks to form a government after an election last month, will need a two-thirds parliamentary majority to pass their plans to reform the debt brake and create a 500-billion-euro fund for infrastructure.

The Greens have said they will negotiate hard before potentially giving their much-needed backing to debt reforms aimed at reviving a struggling economy and spend more on defence. The pro-business FDP will also support a boost to defence spending, but it has said it will not support a special fund for infrastructure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)