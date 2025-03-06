Left Menu

REFILE-India condemns security breach as protester disrupts foreign minister's London visit

India on Thursday condemned a security breach during its foreign minister's visit to London when a protester broke through a police cordon, stood in front of the minister's car and tore the Indian flag before being taken away. India's foreign ministry said it expects Britain to live up to "diplomatic obligations" and called the group of protesters a "small group of separatists and extremists".

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2025 16:51 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 16:51 IST
REFILE-India condemns security breach as protester disrupts foreign minister's London visit

India on Thursday condemned a security breach during its foreign minister's visit to London when a protester broke through a police cordon, stood in front of the minister's car and tore the Indian flag before being taken away.

India's foreign ministry said it expects Britain to live up to "diplomatic obligations" and called the group of protesters a "small group of separatists and extremists". Videos posted on social media showed a handful of protesters waving flags of a Sikh separatist movement called Khalistan and shouting slogans outside think tank Chatham House in London on Wednesday where Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar was speaking.

A member from the group broke away from the police cordon as Jaishankar was leaving the venue and was taken away by police officers within seconds. Jaishankar is on a six-day trip to the United Kingdom and Ireland.

"We deplore the misuse of democratic freedoms by such elements. We expect the host government in such cases to fully live up to their diplomatic obligations," Randhir Jaiswal, the spokesperson for the Indian foreign ministry, said in a statement. Britain's foreign office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

The Khalistan movement advocates a separate Sikh homeland carved out of Hindu-majority India and is considered a security threat by the Indian government. It has been a flashpoint in an increasingly tense relationship between Canada and India. In April 2023, India asked Britain for increased monitoring of UK-based supporters of the Khalistan movement after protesters carrying "Khalistan" banners detached the Indian flag from the diplomatic mission's building.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025