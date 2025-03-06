DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 6

For other diaries, please see:

THURSDAY, MARCH 6 ** BRUSSELS - Minister of Defence of Luxembourg Yuriko Backes travelled to Brussels for meetings with European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius and Chair of the European Parliament's Committee on Security and Defence Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann.

LONDON – Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will embark on a six-day visit to the UK and Ireland (to Mar 9). WASHINGTON DC - Minister of National Defense of Lithuania Dovile Sakaliene will visit the United States of America (to Mar 7). BERLIN - Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to visit Germany to attend ITB Berlin 2025 and meet German business leaders (To March 8). GENEVA - 58th Session of the Human Rights Council (to Apr. 4) RIO DE JANEIRO - Rio Carnival 2025 (to Mar. 8) TOKYO - President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella, will visit Japan (to Mar. 7)

MOSCOW, Russia - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets Zimbabwe's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Amon Murwira is Moscow. - 0800 GMT BRATISLAVA, Slovakia - Slovak Defence Minister Robert Kalinak meets Czech counterpart Jana Cernochova in Bratislava, news conference at 1040 GMT - 1040 GMT

BUDAPEST, Hungary - Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto meets Slovak counterpart Juraj Blanar in Budapest, to hold news conference at 1320 GMT - 1320 GMT HANOI - Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Aleshovich Kasymaliev is set to pay an official visit to Vietnam. (To March 7)

DUBLIN, Ireland - British and Irish prime ministers Keir Starmer and Micheál Martin are due to issue joint press statements after the first of their planned post-Brexit annual UK-Ireland summits BRUSSELS, Belgium - NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte meets with Polish Presient Andrzej Duda at the NATO headquarters in Brussels. - 1500 GMT JOHANNESBURG, South Africa - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa hosts European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa for the 8th EU-South Africa summit. LUXEMBOURG - EU Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis delivers keynote speech at European Investment Bank Group. BRUSSELS - Special European Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 7 ROME - Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide will meet with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in Rome. BRUSSELS - EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 8

** BAMAKO, Mali - Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama will meet his counterpart Assimi Goita in Mali's capital Bamako. ** MANILA, Philippines - Official Visit to Manila of the British Foreign Minister David Lammy - 0530 GMT

GLOBAL - International Women's Day. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 9

** BRUSSELS, Belgium - European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen gives a press conference ahead of the first 100 days of her second mandate at the helm of the European Commission 1200 GMT - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MARCH 10

TIBET - 66th anniversary of Tibet's spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, fleeing into exile after a failed uprising. BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 11

GREENLAND - Greenland Diet Election. SENDAI, Japan – 14th anniversary of Sendai earthquake and tsunami. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 12 BELIZE - Belizean House of Representatives Election. QUEBEC CITY, Canada - G7 foreign ministers gather in Quebec for meeting. (To Mar 14) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 13 VALENCIA, Spain - Spanish Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo invited EU finance ministers to discuss competitiveness CAPE TOWN - EU-South Africa summit. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, MARCH 15 GLOBAL - World Day of Action against Seal Hunting. DAMASCUS - Syria marks the 14th anniversary of an increasingly bloody uprising against President Bashar al-Assad. DUBLIN, Ireland - St. Patrick's Festival (to Mar. 17) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 16 HALABJA, Iraq - 37th anniversary of 5,000 civilian Kurds being killed in Iraqi chemical weapons attack. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 17 BRUSSELS - Foreign Affairs Council. BRUSSELS - EU Energy Ministers meet

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 18 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 19 EGYPT – Fourteenth anniversary of Egyptian referendum on constitutional reforms - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MARCH 20 BRUSSELS - European Council (to Mar. 21) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 21 CURACAO - Curacaoan Estates election.

- - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 22

GLOBAL - World Water Day. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MARCH 23

JERUSALEM - Argentina's President Javier Milei will travel to Israel in order to strengthen ties. GLOBAL - World Meteorological Day. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 24 TOKYO - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will make a state visit to Japan (to Mar. 27)

GLOBAL - World Tuberculosis Day. BRUSSELS - Informal meeting of health ministers (to Mar. 25) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MARCH 28 BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MARCH 31 KHUJAND, Tajikistan - Presidents of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan to meet in Khujand for historic trilateral summit. FRANCE - Denmark's King Frederik X and Queen Mary on State visit to France (to Apr. 02) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 2 WARSAW – EU informal meeting of defense ministers (to Apr. 3) - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, APRIL 3 SAMARKAND - First EU-Central Asia summit (to Apr. 4)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 11

BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. WARSAW – EU informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to Apr. 12) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, APRIL 12

GABON - Gabonese Presidency Election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, APRIL 13 Ecuador - Ecuadorian Presidency Election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 14

LUXEMBOURG - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 18

WASHINGTON DC - G20 finance ministers and central bank governors. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 23 WASHINGTON DC - G20 finance and central bank ministerial meeting (to Apr. 24)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 25

WASHINGTON DC - World financial leaders gather for the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings (to April 26) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 27

VENEZUELA - Venezuelan National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 28 NEW YORK, United States - Economic and Social Council, Annual Economic and Social Council forum on financing for development follow-up, including the special high-level meeting of the Council with the World Bank, IMF, WTO and UNCTAD. (To Apr. 29) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 30 CAYMAN ISLANDS - Cayman Legislative Assembly Election.

CAYMAN ISLANDS – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

