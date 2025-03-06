SA’s G20 Presidency Focuses on Tourism for Global and Community Development

Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille has called on the G20 to leverage tourism as a transformative force to improve lives and uplift communities worldwide. Addressing the first G20 Tourism Working Group meeting via a recorded message, Minister de Lille emphasized the importance of tourism in fostering economic and social development.

First G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting

The meeting held virtually from the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (DIRCO) headquarters in Pretoria, marked the beginning of a series of engagements leading up to the G20 Tourism Ministers’ Meeting scheduled for September 2025. South Africa, hosting the G20 for the first time, expressed enthusiasm in welcoming global delegates and using its presidency to promote a developmental agenda that benefits Africa.

Chaired by Director-General Nkhumeleni Victor Vele, the meeting brought together senior officials and tourism sector experts from G20 countries, invited guest nations, and international organizations. Discussions centered on four priority areas for the year:

People-Centered Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Innovation – Enhancing travel and tourism startups and Small, Medium, and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) through AI-driven solutions. Tourism Financing and Investment – Promoting equality and sustainable development by securing funding and investment in the tourism sector. Air Connectivity for Seamless Travel – Addressing air travel challenges to improve accessibility and boost tourism. Enhanced Resilience for Inclusive, Sustainable Tourism Development – Strengthening tourism infrastructure and policies to ensure long-term sustainability and inclusivity.

The working group aims to facilitate knowledge sharing and best practices among member countries to develop actionable strategies that promote sustainable tourism growth. The Tourism Working Group is one of 16 groups operating under South Africa’s G20 Presidency, with a focus on solidarity, equality, and sustainability.

Tourism’s Role in Economic Growth and Challenges in Africa

Tourism plays a pivotal role in the global economy, contributing significantly to socio-economic development. The G20 economies account for 85% of the world’s GDP, over 75% of global trade, and two-thirds of the world’s population. In 2023, G20 nations received 69% of all international tourists and contributed 71% of global tourism exports. Additionally, the Tourism Direct GDP reached 3.1% of the G20 economies.

In Africa, tourism is a crucial sector for economic growth. In 2023, Africa’s Tourism Direct GDP reached $85 billion, representing 3.5% of the continent’s overall GDP. However, this remains below pre-pandemic levels of $94 billion in 2019, which accounted for 4.3% of Africa’s GDP.

The African travel and tourism sector faces several challenges, including limited air connectivity, restricted investments, inadequate financing, marketing constraints, and concerns about social and environmental sustainability. Safety and security also remain key concerns that impact tourism growth.

G20 Tourism Meetings Scheduled in South Africa

South Africa’s G20 Presidency includes several key tourism meetings planned across the country:

2nd G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting: May 11-13, 2025, in KwaZulu-Natal province.

May 11-13, 2025, in KwaZulu-Natal province. 3rd G20 Tourism Working Group Meeting: September 10-11, 2025, in Mpumalanga province.

September 10-11, 2025, in Mpumalanga province. G20 Tourism Ministers’ Meeting: September 12, 2025, in Mpumalanga province.

These meetings aim to address regional and global tourism challenges while fostering partnerships and sustainable development.

Aligning with Global and Continental Tourism Agendas

South Africa’s tourism priorities for its 2025 G20 Presidency align with the African Union’s Agenda 2063 and the UN Tourism Agenda for Africa – Tourism for Inclusive Growth. The strategic roadmap emphasizes sustainable tourism development across Africa, focusing on inclusivity, investment, and innovation.

Furthermore, the meeting recognized South Africa’s commitment to building upon the achievements of previous Global South presidencies and championing Africa’s developmental objectives within the G20 framework.

As the global tourism industry recovers from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, South Africa is positioning itself as a leader in sustainable tourism and economic transformation, ensuring that tourism remains a powerful tool for global and community development.