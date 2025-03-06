Last rites of Himachal's first DGP IB Negi performed with state honours in Kinnaur

The last rites of the first director general of police of Himachal Pradesh, I B Negi (93), were performed with full state honours on Thursday at his ancestral village Sangla in Kinnaur district, officials said.

Negi's legacy of dedication, discipline and commitment to public service will continue to inspire generations to come, an officials statement said.

Born in Sangla on October 31, 1932, Negi was a 1958-batch IPS officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre who held key positions throughout his career.

He was appointed the first director general of police (DGP) of Himachal Pradesh in 1986, a post he held till his retirement in 1990. He passed away in Shimla on Wednesday.

During his illustrious career, Negi was honoured with the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service (PPMDS) and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMS) for his exemplary contributions to the service.

Earlier in his career, Negi served as the ADC to the Uttar Pradesh governor and as superintendent of police (SP) in both Nainital and Lakhimpur Kheri.

He also served as the SP in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Lucknow, and in paramilitary forces such as the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), especially in Arunachal Pradesh as well as in the North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA).

He also served as the DIG of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) in Bokaro, presently in Jharkhand.

In 1975, Negi underwent advanced training at the National Defence College (NDC), further honing his leadership and strategic skills.

He played a key role in the establishment of the Delhi Police Commissionerate in 1978, a significant milestone in the modernisation of law enforcement in the national capital.

His tenure was marked by progressive reforms and modernisation initiatives that strengthened the police force.

In 1988, Negi led an Indian delegation to Southeast Asia for the prestigious Interpol Conference.

He served with distinction until his superannuation in 1990.

