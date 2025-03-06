PM Modi Chairs Review Meeting on Cooperative Sector Progress and National Cooperation Policy 2025

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting today at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg to review the progress of the cooperative sector. The meeting focused on fostering growth in the sector through technological advancements, increasing participation of youth and women, and strengthening cooperative institutions under the vision of "Sahkar Se Samruddhi."

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi underscored the importance of forging partnerships with global cooperative organizations to expand India’s cooperative footprint. He highlighted the need to promote organic products through cooperatives and suggested tapping into export markets. To improve agricultural practices, he recommended developing a soil testing model through cooperatives, ensuring scientific and efficient farming techniques.

A major discussion point was the integration of UPI with RuPay Kisan Credit Cards (KCC) to facilitate seamless financial transactions for farmers and cooperative members. He further stressed fostering healthy competition among cooperative organizations and ensuring transparency by systematically documenting cooperative assets.

Strengthening Cooperative Agriculture and Digital Infrastructure

Prime Minister Modi emphasized the promotion of cooperative farming as a sustainable agricultural model. He called for the use of digital public infrastructure, specifically Agristack, to enhance agriculture-related activities within the cooperative sector. By leveraging technology, farmers can gain better access to resources, improving productivity and efficiency.

To build awareness and interest in cooperatives, the Prime Minister proposed introducing cooperative courses in schools, colleges, and IIMs. He also recommended ranking cooperative organizations based on their performance to drive innovation, growth, and competition. Young graduates should be encouraged to contribute to the sector, making it an attractive career opportunity.

National Cooperation Policy 2025 and Key Achievements of the Ministry of Cooperation

Prime Minister Modi was briefed on the formulation of the National Cooperation Policy 2025, which has been developed through extensive consultations. The policy aims to systematically develop the cooperative sector by accelerating rural economic growth, empowering women and youth, and establishing a robust legal and institutional framework. A key focus is to enhance the grassroots impact of cooperatives and significantly increase their contribution to the national economy.

The Ministry of Cooperation has undertaken 60 initiatives across seven key areas to promote and strengthen cooperatives. Key initiatives include the digitization of cooperative institutions through the National Cooperative Database and Computerization Projects and the enhancement of Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS). Efforts have also been made to improve the efficiency and sustainability of cooperative sugar mills.

Government’s Holistic Approach to Strengthening Cooperatives

The Government of India has implemented a "whole-of-government" approach to cooperative societies, integrating over 15 schemes from more than 10 ministries at the PACS level. This integration has led to the diversification of cooperative businesses, increased income generation, and greater accessibility to government schemes in rural areas. Annual targets have been set for the formation of new cooperative societies to expand their reach and effectiveness.

To advance cooperative education and research, a Bill has been introduced in Parliament to convert the Institute of Rural Management Anand (IRMA) into “Tribhuvan Cooperative University,” granting it the status of an Institution of National Importance. This move aims to provide skilled professionals and researchers dedicated to the cooperative sector.

Growing Role of Cooperatives in the Indian Economy

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed on the expansive role of cooperatives across various economic sectors. It was highlighted that one-fifth of India’s population is involved in the cooperative sector, which includes over 8.2 lakh cooperative institutions spanning more than 30 sectors, with a membership exceeding 30 crore individuals. Cooperatives continue to play a crucial role in agriculture, rural development, and economic inclusion.

Senior Officials in Attendance

The meeting was attended by Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Shri Amit Shah; Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation, Dr. Ashish Kumar Bhutani; Principal Secretary to the PM, Dr. P.K. Mishra; Principal Secretary-2 to the PM, Shri Shaktikanta Das; Advisor to PM, Shri Amit Khare, and other senior officials. The deliberations underscored the government’s commitment to fostering a more inclusive and dynamic cooperative sector, ensuring sustainable economic growth and rural development.