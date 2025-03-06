Lok Sabha Speaker Encourages Youth and Women to Lead India’s Global Transformation

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla today emphasized that India's youth and women are poised to drive revolutionary innovations and groundbreaking research, positioning the nation as a global leader. Speaking at the prestigious Business Conclave organized by Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), Delhi University, Shri Birla highlighted the critical role that young minds and women play in shaping India’s future and contributing to the country's journey towards becoming a developed nation (Viksit Bharat).

Addressing students, scholars, and industry experts, Shri Birla praised the resilience and strength of Indian women, acknowledging their increasing presence in leadership roles across various fields. He expressed confidence that women will emerge as the torchbearers of India's progress, leveraging their intellect, creativity, and determination to drive national growth and global influence.

India’s Youth as Architects of Change

Shri Birla underscored the potential of India’s youth in pioneering technological advancements, urging them to embrace innovation while remaining conscious of societal needs. He stressed that technology, when harnessed responsibly, can expand intellectual horizons and reshape the world. However, he cautioned against losing sight of ethical considerations and social challenges that accompany rapid advancements.

With India’s growing dominance in research and innovation, Shri Birla asserted that the world would soon look toward India as a leader in transformative change. He encouraged students to rise to the occasion, reinforcing that their vision, dedication, and perseverance would unlock the country's immense potential.

The Power of Resilience and Vision

Sharing insights from his personal journey, Shri Birla described student life as a "golden phase" filled with opportunities and limitless possibilities. He advised students to set ambitious yet focused goals and pursue them with unwavering determination. He emphasized that failure is not a setback but a stepping stone to success, and resilience is key to overcoming obstacles.

He urged students not to be deterred by limited resources, stating that a determined spirit can turn adversity into success. Highlighting the importance of self-confidence and a positive mindset, he remarked that true progress is achieved when individuals contribute not only to their personal growth but also to the development of society and the nation.

Education as a Catalyst for Change

Reflecting on the transformative power of education, Shri Birla described it as a beacon that nurtures the mind, enriches the soul, and inspires individuals to become agents of progress. He encouraged students to cultivate a multi-dimensional perspective and channel their aspirations toward nation-building, beyond just personal success.

Concluding his address, Shri Birla reaffirmed his belief that India's youth and women will play an instrumental role in shaping the future of the country and the world. With resilience, innovation, and a spirit of service, they will lead India towards an era of unprecedented growth and global leadership.