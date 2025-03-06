Left Menu

Indian interfaith leader honoured with citation from City of New York for commitment to global peace, inter-religious dialogue

Accepting the honour, Jain stressed the importance of inter-religious collaboration and global dialogue in advancing peace.We have no room for the hate that is plaguing our society today, Jain said.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 06-03-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 21:11 IST
Indian interfaith leader honoured with citation from City of New York for commitment to global peace, inter-religious dialogue

An Indian advocate for the interfaith movement has been honoured by the City of New York for his "unwavering dedication to global peace and inter-religious dialogue." Bawa Jain was presented an official citation by the City of New York, under the leadership of Mayor Eric Adams, honouring his work towards global peace, inter-religious dialogue, and spiritual leadership.

The honour, originally conferred on Jain during the Diwali celebrations in October 2024, was presented to him by Deputy Commissioner for New York City's Mayor's Office for International Affairs Dilip Chauhan, a press release said.

''At a time when the world faces complex challenges, this recognition holds even more significance, emphasizing the need for unity and collective action," it added.

Chauhan, a strong advocate for the South Asian community, highlighted the significance of this honour, stating that Jain's "lifelong dedication to peace and interfaith harmony has had a profound impact not just in New York City, but globally. His leadership exemplifies the values of unity, diversity, and mutual respect that we strive to uphold." Chauhan presented the citation on behalf of Adams, emphasizing the crucial role of leadership in strengthening communities. Accepting the honour, Jain stressed the importance of inter-religious collaboration and global dialogue in advancing peace.

"We have no room for the hate that is plaguing our society today," Jain said. "In these challenging times, it is more essential than ever that we come together to build bridges of understanding and work towards a future founded on peace, respect, and shared humanity." The recognition underscores the transformative power of responsible leadership in overcoming divisive forces and driving positive change, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025