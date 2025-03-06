Indian interfaith leader honoured with citation from City of New York for commitment to global peace, inter-religious dialogue

An Indian advocate for the interfaith movement has been honoured by the City of New York for his "unwavering dedication to global peace and inter-religious dialogue." Bawa Jain was presented an official citation by the City of New York, under the leadership of Mayor Eric Adams, honouring his work towards global peace, inter-religious dialogue, and spiritual leadership.

The honour, originally conferred on Jain during the Diwali celebrations in October 2024, was presented to him by Deputy Commissioner for New York City's Mayor's Office for International Affairs Dilip Chauhan, a press release said.

''At a time when the world faces complex challenges, this recognition holds even more significance, emphasizing the need for unity and collective action," it added.

Chauhan, a strong advocate for the South Asian community, highlighted the significance of this honour, stating that Jain's "lifelong dedication to peace and interfaith harmony has had a profound impact not just in New York City, but globally. His leadership exemplifies the values of unity, diversity, and mutual respect that we strive to uphold." Chauhan presented the citation on behalf of Adams, emphasizing the crucial role of leadership in strengthening communities. Accepting the honour, Jain stressed the importance of inter-religious collaboration and global dialogue in advancing peace.

"We have no room for the hate that is plaguing our society today," Jain said. "In these challenging times, it is more essential than ever that we come together to build bridges of understanding and work towards a future founded on peace, respect, and shared humanity." The recognition underscores the transformative power of responsible leadership in overcoming divisive forces and driving positive change, the release added.

