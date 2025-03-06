Left Menu

History-sheeter with 34 cases lodged against him held in Noida

A 32-year-old man with 34 cases lodged against him, including under the Arms Act, was arrested in Noida, police said on Thursday.The accused has been identified Makku, who has several aliases, including Marukh and Gaurav. His two accomplices were arrested earlier, police added.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 06-03-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 21:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old man with 34 cases lodged against him, including under the Arms Act, was arrested in Noida, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified Makku, who has several aliases, including Marukh and Gaurav. He hails from Civil Lines area in Meerut district and was involved in several crimes across Noida, Greater Noida and Delhi-NCR, they said.

The police impounded a stolen motorcycle without a number plate and recovered a country-made pistol, an empty cartridge, a live cartridge and Rs 7,500 from his possession, they added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Sumit Kumar Shukla said the Sector 24 police arrested the accused during a vehicle-checking drive at Sector 54 on Wednesday night.

''When the police signalled him to stop, his motorcycle skidded and he opened fire on the police team. The team fired in self defense and apprehended him,'' the officer said.

Makku's is a history-sheeter with cases of robbery, theft, possession of illegal weapons registered against him at various police stations of Noida, Greater Noida, Delhi NCR, he said. His two accomplices were arrested earlier, police added.

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

