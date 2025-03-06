Left Menu

Lured Indian workers held hostage for a month, rescued by Israeli authorities

The workers, who had originally come to Israel to work in the construction industry, were rescued in an overnight operation led by the Population and Immigration authority together with the Israel Defence Forces IDF and the Justice Ministry, the report said.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 06-03-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 21:26 IST
Lured Indian workers held hostage for a month, rescued by Israeli authorities
  • Country:
  • Israel

Ten construction workers from India were rescued overnight from a West Bank village where they had been held for over a month after being stripped of their passports, Israeli Population and Immigration Authority was quoted by local media as saying on Thursday.

Palestinians had lured the workers to the West Bank village of al-Zaayem with the promise of work and then taken their passports and tried to use them to cross into Israel, the authorities were quoted by Times of Israel as saying. The workers, who had originally come to Israel to work in the construction industry, were rescued in an overnight operation led by the Population and Immigration authority together with the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) and the Justice Ministry, the report said. They have been transferred to a safe location until their employment status is determined, it added. The IDF is said to have identified the illicit use of the passports and later returned them to their owners. News portal Ynetnews reported that the Palestinians used the Indian passports to easily cross checkpoints into Israel.

Israeli forces intercepted some suspects at a checkpoint which led to the recovery of the Indian workers, Ynetnews said.

Some 16,000 workers from India are said to have come to Israel to work in the construction industry in the last one year to fill a void left after tens of thousands of Palestinian construction workers were barred from entering Israel after Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025