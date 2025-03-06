Local court in Jharkhand awards 7-year RI to two members of banned outfit

A local court here on Thursday sentenced two members of the Jharkhand Prastuti Committee (JPC) – a banned outfit – to seven years' rigorous imprisonment for their alleged involvement in Naxal activities.

The court of Principal District and Sessions Judge Ranjit Prasad found Prakash Kumar and Bablu Yadav guilty under the Arms Act, 1959.

It also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on them, failing which they will have to undergo an additional one year in jail.

After their arrest in September, 2016, police had registered cases against the duo under the Arms Act at the Katkamdag police station.

Arms and ammunition, besides other incriminating documents, were recovered from their possession following their arrest.

