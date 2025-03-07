New mass Russian drone attack on Ukraine's Odesa hit energy infrastructure, regional governor says

Russian forces launched a new mass drone attack on Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa late on Thursday, damaging energy infrastructure and triggering fires, Regional Governor Oleh Kiper said.

"On the outskirts of Odesa, three private homes are on fire and energy infrastructure has been damaged," Kiper wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Kiper said information on casualties was being clarified.

