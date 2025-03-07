Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Russian drones hit energy targets, trigger fires in new attack on Ukraine's Odesa

Russian forces launched a new mass drone attack on Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa late on Thursday, damaging energy infrastructure and triggering fires, the regional governor said, the latest of what have become daily assaults on the city. "On the outskirts of Odesa, three private homes are on fire and energy infrastructure has been damaged," Governor Oleh Kiper wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

Russian forces launched a new mass drone attack on Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa late on Thursday, damaging energy infrastructure and triggering fires, the regional governor said, the latest of what have become daily assaults on the city.

"On the outskirts of Odesa, three private homes are on fire and energy infrastructure has been damaged," Governor Oleh Kiper wrote on the Telegram messaging app. Kiper said information on casualties was being clarified.

Waves of drones have swarmed on the city every night this week. Energy sites have been frequent targets and the attacks have triggered blackouts and disrupted water and heating services. An overnight attack on Wednesday injured two people.

One person died of shrapnel wounds on Tuesday evening. Odesa has been a frequent target of Russian attacks in the three-year-old war with Russia, particularly energy infrastructure and port facilities.

