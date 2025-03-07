Left Menu

Harassed by village youth, teenage girl commits suicide in Sonipat

PTI | Sonipat | Updated: 07-03-2025 09:59 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 09:59 IST
A teenage girl committed suicide by jumping before a train in Ganaur here after she was allegedly harassed by a youth from her village, police said on Friday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's father, the youth and two of his accomplices have been booked for abetment of suicide. One of them has been arrested, they said.

''The girl jumped before a Vande Bharat train near Ganaur on Wednesday. According to her family, she was harassed by a youth from her village after which she took the extreme step,'' said Joginder Singh, Station House Officer, Government Railway Police, Sonipat.

''Two of the youth's accomplices have also been booked. The three accused have been booked under relevant provisions of law, including abetment of suicide,'' he said, adding that one of the accused has been arrested.

After the incident, the family of the girl, a class 12 student, identified her body, police said.

