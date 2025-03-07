Government Unveils Comprehensive Waste Reduction Strategy

Environment Minister Penny Simmonds today launched the Government’s comprehensive strategy aimed at reducing waste and improving waste management across New Zealand. The initiative outlines a targeted approach to minimizing both the environmental and economic impacts of waste while fostering collaboration with key stakeholders.

A Collaborative Approach to Waste Reduction

“The Government is committed to working closely with the waste management sector, businesses, iwi/Māori, local governments, and communities to significantly reduce landfill waste, enhance recycling initiatives, and implement effective waste management tools,” said Ms. Simmonds.

In line with these objectives, the Government has confirmed a robust waste work programme to ensure the strategy’s success.

Modernising Waste Legislation and Investment

“One of our primary goals is to modernise New Zealand’s waste legislation, providing greater flexibility and more effective waste reduction measures,” Ms. Simmonds stated.

Key components of the programme include:

Strengthening the waste disposal levy to maximise its impact on waste reduction initiatives.

Reducing waste-related emissions to help combat environmental degradation.

Improving resource recovery and disposal facilities to ensure sustainable waste management.

Addressing contamination risks associated with historic waste sites.

Industry-Led Product Stewardship Schemes

Following the successful launch of New Zealand’s first regulated product stewardship scheme, Tyrewise, the Government will continue working on new industry-led programmes. The next focus will be on farm plastics and agrichemicals, in partnership with stakeholders in the agricultural sector.

Flexible Waste Policies to Support Households and Businesses

To balance waste reduction efforts with cost-of-living concerns, the Government is allowing councils to determine the timing and implementation of kerbside waste collection programmes. Financial support for councils will continue through the Waste Minimisation Fund to facilitate effective collection services.

Additionally, the Government has removed the 2025 deadline for phasing out all PVC and polystyrene food and drink packaging. Instead, it will collaborate with industry partners to develop feasible regulations and allow sufficient time for businesses to transition to sustainable alternatives.

A Nationwide Effort for a Sustainable Future

Ms. Simmonds emphasised the importance of collective responsibility in reducing waste and waste-related emissions. “Every individual, business, and organisation in New Zealand has a role to play in ensuring a cleaner, more sustainable future. By working together, we can create a waste management system that benefits both the environment and the economy.”

The Government remains committed to making waste reduction an achievable goal for all New Zealanders while ensuring practical and effective solutions are in place for long-term environmental sustainability.