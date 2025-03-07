Left Menu

MEA says its officer working at headquarters 'passed away'

Further details are not being released bearing in mind the need to respect the familys privacy in this time of bereavement, the MEA said.According to the police, the officer ended his life by jumping from the fourth floor of a building in the Chanakyapuri area. Police sources Sources said the officer was undergoing treatment for depression and his mother was staying with him on the first floor of the MEA Society.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 13:39 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 13:39 IST
MEA says its officer working at headquarters 'passed away'
  • Country:
  • India

An officer of the Ministry of External Affairs, who was working in its headquarters in Delhi, ''passed away'' on Friday morning.

The MEA, without revealing the name of the officer, said it is providing all possible assistance to his family.

''An officer of the Ministry of External Affairs passed away in the morning of March 7 in New Delhi,'' the MEA said.

The ministry said it is ''providing all possible assistance to the family and is in touch with the Delhi Police.'' ''The ministry stands with the family in this hour of grief and difficulty. Further details are not being released bearing in mind the need to respect the family's privacy in this time of bereavement,'' the MEA said.

According to the police, the officer ended his life by jumping from the fourth floor of a building in the Chanakyapuri area. Police sources Sources said the officer was undergoing treatment for depression and his mother was staying with him on the first floor of the MEA Society.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025