MEA says its officer working at headquarters 'passed away'

An officer of the Ministry of External Affairs, who was working in its headquarters in Delhi, ''passed away'' on Friday morning.

The MEA, without revealing the name of the officer, said it is providing all possible assistance to his family.

''An officer of the Ministry of External Affairs passed away in the morning of March 7 in New Delhi,'' the MEA said.

The ministry said it is ''providing all possible assistance to the family and is in touch with the Delhi Police.'' ''The ministry stands with the family in this hour of grief and difficulty. Further details are not being released bearing in mind the need to respect the family's privacy in this time of bereavement,'' the MEA said.

According to the police, the officer ended his life by jumping from the fourth floor of a building in the Chanakyapuri area. Police sources Sources said the officer was undergoing treatment for depression and his mother was staying with him on the first floor of the MEA Society.

