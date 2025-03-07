Left Menu

THINK Gas signs Rs 500 cr contract with Polaris for supply of smart gas meters

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-03-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 14:08 IST
City gas distributor THINK Gas has signed a contract worth Rs 500 crore with Polaris Smart Metering for the supply of smart gas meters, a statement said on Friday.

Under the agreement, Polaris will supply 1 million advanced smart gas meters and provide comprehensive Head-End System and Meter Data Management System support, the statement said.

The value of the contract is ''north of Rs 500 crore'', the statement said.

Abhilesh Gupta, MD & CEO of THINK Gas, said: ''As India moves towards greater energy efficiency, this partnership with Polaris Smart Metering will help us provide smarter, greener, and more reliable energy solutions to our customers.'' Yashraj Khaitan, Founder & CEO of Polaris Smart Metering, said the company has developed smart gas meter in active consultation with THINK Gas and the design principles used for the product development were premised on solving the real problems faced by CGD companies.

THINK Gas holds 19 city gas distribution (CGD) licences to develop infrastructure and provide natural gas across 50 districts in 10 states - Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Polaris Smart Metering is an Indian smart meter manufacturer and advanced metering infrastructure solutions provider.

