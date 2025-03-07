The Kremlin has raised alarms regarding the European Union's intentions to enhance its military capabilities, which Russia perceives as a direct challenge. This development follows a commitment by European leaders to solidify defense measures amid global political instability, notably after former U.S. President Donald Trump's policy reversals.

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's spokesperson, pointed out that the EU is actively engaging in discussions about militarizing and strengthening its defense sector while positioning Russia as the primary rival. This situation commands close scrutiny from Moscow, possibly necessitating countermeasures to safeguard Russian security interests.

Such rhetoric and actions from the EU, criticized as antagonistic by Russia, appear to contrast sharply with any aspirations for peaceful resolutions concerning the conflict in Ukraine, according to Peskov.

(With inputs from agencies.)