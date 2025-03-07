Kremlin Alerts: EU's Defence Plans Prompt Russian Concerns
The Kremlin has expressed concerns over the European Union's plans to increase its military capabilities and regard Russia as its main adversary. The EU's move comes as European leaders commit to bolstering defense in response to global political shifts, particularly with ongoing support for Ukraine.
The Kremlin has raised alarms regarding the European Union's intentions to enhance its military capabilities, which Russia perceives as a direct challenge. This development follows a commitment by European leaders to solidify defense measures amid global political instability, notably after former U.S. President Donald Trump's policy reversals.
Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's spokesperson, pointed out that the EU is actively engaging in discussions about militarizing and strengthening its defense sector while positioning Russia as the primary rival. This situation commands close scrutiny from Moscow, possibly necessitating countermeasures to safeguard Russian security interests.
Such rhetoric and actions from the EU, criticized as antagonistic by Russia, appear to contrast sharply with any aspirations for peaceful resolutions concerning the conflict in Ukraine, according to Peskov.
