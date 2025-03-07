The Kremlin announced on Friday that the draft peace deal discussed between Russia and Ukraine during 2022 talks in Istanbul could serve as the foundation for resolving the Ukraine situation.

These negotiations, held in the early stages of the conflict, were facilitated by Turkey, a NATO ally, aiming for a peaceful settlement.

The proposed draft peace agreement is now being considered as a potential way forward to de-escalate the tensions between the two nations.

