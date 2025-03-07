Istanbul Talks: Potential Peace Path Forward
The Kremlin suggests the 2022 draft peace deal discussed in Istanbul as a potential basis for resolving the ongoing Ukraine crisis. Initial talks mediated by Turkey, a NATO member, were held to find common ground between Russia and Ukraine during the early weeks of conflict.
- Russia
The Kremlin announced on Friday that the draft peace deal discussed between Russia and Ukraine during 2022 talks in Istanbul could serve as the foundation for resolving the Ukraine situation.
These negotiations, held in the early stages of the conflict, were facilitated by Turkey, a NATO ally, aiming for a peaceful settlement.
The proposed draft peace agreement is now being considered as a potential way forward to de-escalate the tensions between the two nations.
