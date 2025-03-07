Left Menu

Taiwan's Travel Warning Considerations Amid China's Pressure

Taiwan is considering issuing travel warnings for countries like Laos and Cambodia, aligning with China, due to risks posed by Beijing's intensified campaign against Taiwan independence supporters. A senior Chinese official has directed state security to implement guidelines, sparking concern and discussions within Taiwan's foreign ministry.

Updated: 07-03-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 16:15 IST
Taiwan is deliberating on a travel warning for its citizens visiting countries with strong Chinese ties, such as Laos and Cambodia. This move is in response to Beijing's intensified drive against supporters of Taiwan independence, as revealed by a top Taiwanese official and an internal government memo.

Late last month, closed-door instructions from a senior Chinese official were disclosed, directing state security agencies in pro-China countries to enforce these new guidelines. A Reuters-reviewed government memo and a senior Taiwan security official cited Taipei-gathered intelligence for this assessment, acknowledging the mounting concerns in Taiwan.

Taiwan's foreign ministry has accused China of trying to curtail Taiwan's democratic freedoms through these measures. They are actively monitoring the developments, evaluating risk scenarios for travel, and intend to heighten public awareness about travel safety. However, decisions on alert levels for specific nations remain pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

