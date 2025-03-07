Tragedy at Delhi Airport: CISF Constable's Untimely Death

A tragic incident unfolded at Delhi Airport as a CISF woman head constable, identified as Kiran, allegedly died by suicide, according to officials. The incident took place in one of the airport's washrooms.

The police received an alert about the situation and quickly dispatched teams to the scene to initiate an inquiry. Efforts are underway to understand the circumstances leading to this untimely death.

As part of the ongoing investigation, law enforcement officers have taken custody of the body and have sent it for postmortem examination to gather further insights. More details will emerge as the probe continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)