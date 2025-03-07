Left Menu

Tragedy at Delhi Airport: CISF Constable's Untimely Death

A CISF woman head constable named Kiran, stationed at Delhi Airport, reportedly died by suicide in the airport's washroom. The police were informed and have initiated an investigation while the body has been sent for postmortem examination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 16:20 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 16:20 IST
Tragedy at Delhi Airport: CISF Constable's Untimely Death
head constable
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded at Delhi Airport as a CISF woman head constable, identified as Kiran, allegedly died by suicide, according to officials. The incident took place in one of the airport's washrooms.

The police received an alert about the situation and quickly dispatched teams to the scene to initiate an inquiry. Efforts are underway to understand the circumstances leading to this untimely death.

As part of the ongoing investigation, law enforcement officers have taken custody of the body and have sent it for postmortem examination to gather further insights. More details will emerge as the probe continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025