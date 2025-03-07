Arunachal Pradesh's Sacred Lands Under Siege: Government Steps In

The Arunachal Pradesh government, under the leadership of Land Management Minister Balo Raja, is set to take action to protect sacred lands that tribal communities allege have been occupied by military establishments. This assurance came during a heated discussion in the state legislative assembly.

Responding to concerns raised by NPP MLA Namgey Tsering from the Tawang constituency, Raja affirmed the government's commitment to safeguarding these culturally significant sites. He revealed plans to instruct deputy commissioners in affected districts to prepare detailed reports, paving the way for further action.

Lawmakers from various parties voiced the urgency of resolving the issue to prevent local-military tensions. They called for dialogue with the Defence Ministry and clarity in land ownership, underlining the spiritual significance of these lands to the tribal communities in Arunachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)