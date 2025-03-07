Left Menu

Cyber Crime Police Crackdown: Illegal TV Streamers Arrested

Two individuals have been arrested by Kochi City Cyber Crime Police for illegally streaming television channels through unauthorized websites. This activity resulted in significant revenue losses for Star India. Further investigations are being conducted to unearth more details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kochi City Cyber Crime Police have made a breakthrough in tackling illegal streaming with the arrest of two individuals accused of operating unauthorized websites.

Shibin from Malappuram and Mohammed Shefins from Perumbavoor were apprehended under the leadership of Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya for streaming premium channels. These channels include Asianet and Disney Channel, which are the exclusive property of Star India Private Limited.

The illegal streaming reportedly allowed the accused to amass a large following and earn substantial income, while causing significant financial harm to the media giant. Investigations continue as authorities seek to gather more evidence in this high-profile case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

