Cyber Crime Police Crackdown: Illegal TV Streamers Arrested

The Kochi City Cyber Crime Police have made a breakthrough in tackling illegal streaming with the arrest of two individuals accused of operating unauthorized websites.

Shibin from Malappuram and Mohammed Shefins from Perumbavoor were apprehended under the leadership of Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya for streaming premium channels. These channels include Asianet and Disney Channel, which are the exclusive property of Star India Private Limited.

The illegal streaming reportedly allowed the accused to amass a large following and earn substantial income, while causing significant financial harm to the media giant. Investigations continue as authorities seek to gather more evidence in this high-profile case.

