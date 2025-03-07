Tens of thousands of Ukrainian troops risk encirclement as Russian forces tighten their grip in the Kursk region. Open source maps reveal the deteriorating situation, threatening the Ukrainian advance from last summer and jeopardizing strategic footholds.

Military analyst Pasi Paroinen warns of imminent dangers as Ukrainian forces may be forced to withdraw. The precarious position highlights a potential retreat fraught with challenges, particularly from Russian drones and artillery.

This serious incursion into Russia intended to apply pressure on the Kremlin now appears vulnerable, with Ukrainian forces linked to reinforcements by a diminishing corridor. This predicament occurs as Kyiv faces increasing calls from the U.S. for a ceasefire, adding complexity to ongoing negotiations.

