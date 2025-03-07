Left Menu

Ukrainian Troops In Peril: Encircled in Kursk

Ukrainian forces that advanced into Russia last summer now face near encirclement by Russian soldiers, threatening their supply lines and strategic positions. The situation in Russia's Kursk region has worsened, raising the possibility of a retreat or capture. Ukraine's challenges come amid pressure from the U.S. to cease hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 19:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tens of thousands of Ukrainian troops risk encirclement as Russian forces tighten their grip in the Kursk region. Open source maps reveal the deteriorating situation, threatening the Ukrainian advance from last summer and jeopardizing strategic footholds.

Military analyst Pasi Paroinen warns of imminent dangers as Ukrainian forces may be forced to withdraw. The precarious position highlights a potential retreat fraught with challenges, particularly from Russian drones and artillery.

This serious incursion into Russia intended to apply pressure on the Kremlin now appears vulnerable, with Ukrainian forces linked to reinforcements by a diminishing corridor. This predicament occurs as Kyiv faces increasing calls from the U.S. for a ceasefire, adding complexity to ongoing negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

