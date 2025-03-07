High Court Dismisses Lawmakers' Challenge Against Financial Watchdog

The High Court in London has dismissed a legal challenge initiated by British lawmakers against the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The lawmakers questioned the scope of a £2.2 billion ($2.8 billion) bank redress scheme focused on interest rate hedging products.

The challenge targeted the FCA's handling of an independent review concerning the scheme. Nine banks, including Barclays, HSBC, and Lloyds, had previously agreed to pay compensation under this scheme.

The legal case was spearheaded by the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Fair Business Banking but was ultimately rejected by the High Court, closing this chapter of the financial oversight controversy.

