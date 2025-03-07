Calls for NRC and Community Harmony in Manipur
The Meitei Alliance and Thadou Inpi Manipur advocated for a National Register of Citizens in Manipur to restore peace in the state. These groups propose the removal of 'Any Kuki Tribe' from the Schedule Tribes List, pushing for recognition of Manipur's original inhabitants and a united community.
- Country:
- India
In a fresh call for peace in Manipur, the Meitei Alliance and Thadou Inpi Manipur urged the establishment of a National Register of Citizens (NRC) while denouncing the inclusion of 'Any Kuki Tribe' in the Schedule Tribes List. Labelled as 'vague' and 'fake,' this inclusion is seen as divisive to the societal fabric.
Aiming for unity and harmony, these civil organizations gathered under the banner of the Community Understanding Pact, pushing for an official recognition of Manipur's original communities. Leading the Thadou Inpi Manipur, M James Thadou, highlighted the importance of distinguishing Thadou from Kuki, urging measures to mitigate identity misinterpretation.
While conflicts of identity persist, the Meitei Alliance, represented by Sagolsem Biramani, stands firm against the creation of separate Union Territories. The agencies stress advancements in promoting a cohesive, multi-ethnic Manipur, where community identities are respected and preserved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Bold Call: Zelenskiy as Dictator Amid Ukraine Peace Push
Celebrating 38 Years of Mizoram's Statehood: A Journey of Peace and Progress
Prospects of Peace: A Ceasefire in the Ukraine-Russia Conflict?
China's Drive for EU Trade Harmony
Innovative Vertical Land Lease Community Launched by Thakral and GemLife in Gold Coast