London Court Convicts Trio of Spying for Russia

Three Bulgarian nationals residing in the United Kingdom have been found guilty of espionage activities conducted on behalf of Russia, a London jury decided on Friday. The individuals, accused of jeopardizing lives across Europe with their surveillance operations, were convicted after a thorough trial.

The convicted individuals—Katrin Ivanova, aged 33; Vanya Gaberova, aged 30; and Tihomir Ivanov Ivanchev, aged 39—were based in the UK but coordinated covert intelligence activities for the Kremlin, according to court proceedings.

The trial, which commenced in November, concluded with the Central Criminal Court's verdict, highlighting ongoing international concerns over espionage and national security threats posed by foreign intelligence activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)