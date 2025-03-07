Left Menu

London Court Convicts Trio of Spying for Russia

Three Bulgarian individuals living in the UK were convicted by a London jury for espionage activities aiding Russia. The accused, operating under Kremlin orders, endangered lives by conducting surveillance throughout Europe. The guilty verdict was delivered at London's Central Criminal Court following a trial that started in November.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-03-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 20:33 IST
London Court Convicts Trio of Spying for Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Three Bulgarian nationals residing in the United Kingdom have been found guilty of espionage activities conducted on behalf of Russia, a London jury decided on Friday. The individuals, accused of jeopardizing lives across Europe with their surveillance operations, were convicted after a thorough trial.

The convicted individuals—Katrin Ivanova, aged 33; Vanya Gaberova, aged 30; and Tihomir Ivanov Ivanchev, aged 39—were based in the UK but coordinated covert intelligence activities for the Kremlin, according to court proceedings.

The trial, which commenced in November, concluded with the Central Criminal Court's verdict, highlighting ongoing international concerns over espionage and national security threats posed by foreign intelligence activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025