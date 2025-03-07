London Court Convicts Trio of Spying for Russia
Three Bulgarian individuals living in the UK were convicted by a London jury for espionage activities aiding Russia. The accused, operating under Kremlin orders, endangered lives by conducting surveillance throughout Europe. The guilty verdict was delivered at London's Central Criminal Court following a trial that started in November.
The convicted individuals—Katrin Ivanova, aged 33; Vanya Gaberova, aged 30; and Tihomir Ivanov Ivanchev, aged 39—were based in the UK but coordinated covert intelligence activities for the Kremlin, according to court proceedings.
The trial, which commenced in November, concluded with the Central Criminal Court's verdict, highlighting ongoing international concerns over espionage and national security threats posed by foreign intelligence activities.
