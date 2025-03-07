Amid escalating violence in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry has expressed deep concern over the worsening security situation, calling for immediate action to halt the bloodshed.

On Friday, gunmen attacked an Alawite town in Syria's coastal region, resulting in the deaths of at least two dozen male residents, according to reports from activists and a war monitor.

Moscow, a significant supporter of former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, is urging nations with influence in Syria to assist in stabilizing the region as Russia maintains two crucial military installations in the affected areas.

