Russia Urges Action Amid Escalating Syrian Turmoil

Amid a sharp decline in Syria's security situation, the Russian Foreign Ministry has called for an end to the violence, urging influential leaders to intervene. The situation escalated with gunmen attacking an Alawite town, killing dozens. Russia, a key supporter of Syria, expressed concern over its military facilities in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 07-03-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 20:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Amid escalating violence in Syria, the Russian Foreign Ministry has expressed deep concern over the worsening security situation, calling for immediate action to halt the bloodshed.

On Friday, gunmen attacked an Alawite town in Syria's coastal region, resulting in the deaths of at least two dozen male residents, according to reports from activists and a war monitor.

Moscow, a significant supporter of former Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, is urging nations with influence in Syria to assist in stabilizing the region as Russia maintains two crucial military installations in the affected areas.

